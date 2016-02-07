Kuwait's Americana says board to meet Monday to discuss stake sale

DUBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait Food Co (Americana) said its board would meet on Monday to discuss details of the sale of a controlling stake in the company to an investment firm led by one of Dubai’s top businessmen.

Last week the investment firm, Adeptio, said it had signed an initial agreement to buy a 69 percent stake in Americana from Al Khair holding company, which is owned by Kuwait’s al-Kharafi family.

“The board will meet tomorrow to get approval to allow Adeptio to carry out due diligence after they signed an initial deal with Al Khair to buy all their shares in Americana,” the company said in a statement on Sunday to the Kuwaiti bourse.

It said Al Khair had sent it a letter estimating that due diligence would take around 60 days. (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy, Writing by Sylvia Westall, Editing by David French)