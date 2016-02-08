Kuwait's Americana gives go-ahead to due diligence over stake sale

DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Kuwait Food Co (Americana) said on Monday that its board had agreed to give an investment firm 60 days to carry out due diligence for the acquisition of a controlling stake in the company.

Last week the Gulf-based investment firm, Adeptio, said it had signed an initial agreement to buy a 69 percent stake in Americana from the Al Khair holding company, which is owned by Kuwait’s al-Kharafi family.

Americana has a market capitalisation of about $2.95 billion, suggesting the 69 percent stake could be worth around $2 billion. (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)