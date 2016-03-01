FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Americana says no update in stake sale process
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 1, 2016 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Kuwait's Americana says no update in stake sale process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Kuwait Food Co (Americana) said on Tuesday that there was no update in the process of selling a controlling stake in the company to an investment firm.

It was responding to a report in Kuwait’s Aljarida newspaper, which quoted sources as saying some steps had been taken to support the completion of the sale.

Gulf-based Adeptio said last month it had signed an initial agreement to buy a 69 percent stake in Americana from the Al Khair holding company, which is owned by Kuwait’s al-Kharafi family. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.