Kuwait's Americana says no update in stake sale process

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Kuwait Food Co (Americana) said on Tuesday that there was no update in the process of selling a controlling stake in the company to an investment firm.

It was responding to a report in Kuwait’s Aljarida newspaper, which quoted sources as saying some steps had been taken to support the completion of the sale.

Gulf-based Adeptio said last month it had signed an initial agreement to buy a 69 percent stake in Americana from the Al Khair holding company, which is owned by Kuwait’s al-Kharafi family. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)