FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Kuwait bourse says no other party joins Americana auction process
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

Kuwait bourse says no other party joins Americana auction process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Kuwait Stock Exchange has announced that no other party has entered the auction due to take place later on Thursday for a 66.79 percent stake in Kuwait Food Co (Americana).

As a result, the exchange will complete the deal between the buyer and seller at 1245 local time (0945 GMT), the bourse said.

The exchange announced earlier this month that it would hold an auction allowing Gulf investment consortium Adeptio to complete its $2.4 billion purchase of the Americana stake.

Adeptio, an investment group led by prominent Dubai businessman Mohammed Alabbar, agreed in June to pay 2.65 dinars per share to acquire the stake currently owned by the Kharafis, a wealthy Kuwaiti merchant family.

Americana owns the Middle East franchises for fast food chains KFC and Pizza Hut and also produces branded consumer foods. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.