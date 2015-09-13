FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Americana says no binding offers for stake sale, talks ongoing
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Kuwait's Americana says no binding offers for stake sale, talks ongoing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Kuwait Food Co has not received any binding offers for a stake in the company to date, the firm better known as Americana said in a statement on Sunday.

Americana, backed by Kuwait’s billionaire al-Kharafi family, said talks were ongoing with several parties.

The company’s shares rose last week after Bloomberg reported that Singapore’s Temasek Holdings and Saudi’s Savola Group had teamed up to bid for the Kuwaiti firm in a potential deal valuing the company at between $4 billion and $5 billion.

Americana’s shareholders have been in talks since early 2014 about selling a stake in the firm with private equity funds KKR and CVC previously among the main contenders.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.