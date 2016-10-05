FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kuwait's NIC says appointed to execute Americana deal
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

Kuwait's NIC says appointed to execute Americana deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Kuwait's National Investments Co (NIC) said on Wednesday it was appointed to execute the purchase of a majority stake in Kuwait Food Co on behalf of one of its clients.

Adeptio, an investment group led by prominent Dubai businessman Mohammed Alabbar, is paying $2.4 billion to buy a 69 percent stake in Kuwait Food Co from the Kharafis, a wealthy Kuwaiti merchant family.

NIC will execute the purchase of 268 million shares of Kuwait Food Co, also known as Americana, at 2.650 dinars a share, NIC said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

Americana owns the Middle East franchises for fast food chains KFC and Pizza Hut and also produces branded consumer foods. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.