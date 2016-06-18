Dubai group agrees to buy control of Kuwait's Americana

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - An investment group led by prominent Dubai businessman Mohamed Alabbar has agreed to buy a majority stake in Kuwait Food Co (Americana) from the Kharafis, a wealthy Kuwaiti merchant family, the group said on Saturday.

Under a legally binding agreement with Al Khair National for Stocks and Real Estate, controlled by the Kharafis, all of Al Khair’s Americana shares will be bought at 2.650 dinars each, a 26 percent premium over their last market price, the group, named Adeptio, said in a statement.

Al Khair had been offering a 69 percent stake in Americana, which owns the Middle East franchises for fast food chains KFC and Pizza Hut and also produces branded consumer foods. The stake had been up for sale since early 2014. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by David Clarke)