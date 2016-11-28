FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Saudi sovereign fund to invest in owner of Kuwait food firm Americana
November 28, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 9 months ago

Saudi sovereign fund to invest in owner of Kuwait food firm Americana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's top sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), plans to buy a stake in Adeptio, the Gulf-based investment firm which controls Kuwait Food Co (Americana), the PIF said on Monday.

The PIF would buy a 50 percent stake in Adeptio from United Arab Emirates-based billionaire Mohamed Alabbar, who would retain the rest of Adeptio. It did not give financial details of the deal.

Last month, a subsidiary of Adeptio completed the acquisition of a 67 percent stake in Americana from the Kharafis, a wealthy Kuwaiti merchant family, for about $2.35 billion. Adeptio now plans a mandatory tender offer for remaining shares in Americana held by public shareholders. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia. Editing by Jane Merriman)

