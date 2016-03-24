FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 24, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Kuwait's Americana posts 14.8 pct Q4 net profit drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Kuwait Food Co (Americana) posted a 14.8 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, citing rising costs and declining investment income for the drop.

The operator of restaurant franchises in the Middle East including KFC made a net profit of 8.68 million dinars ($28.75 million) in the three-month period ending Dec. 31, down from 10.19 million dinars in the prior-year period, it said in a bourse statement.

Americana’s statement also said its board had recommended a cash dividend of 0.1 dinar per share for 2015 and dividends in kind of 0.133 dinar per share. This compared to a 0.090 dinar per share payout for 2014. ($1 = 0.3019 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Tom Arnold)

