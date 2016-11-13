FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Kuwaiti food firm Americana posts 85.8 pct Q3 net profit jump
November 13, 2016 / 4:55 AM / 9 months ago

Kuwaiti food firm Americana posts 85.8 pct Q3 net profit jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Kuwait Food Co (Americana) posted a 85.8 percent jump in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, citing for the increase the positive impact on its earnings from an asset disposal.

* Net profit of 20.47 million dinars ($67.6 million) in the three months ending Sept. 30, versus 11.02 million riyals a year earlier, the company said in a bourse statement.

* Gulf investment firm Adeptio completed the acquisition of 66.79 percent of the company on Oct. 20.

* Adeptio picked Kuwait's National Investments Company (NIC) to manage a mandatory tender offer to remaining Kuwait Food Co shareholders, but has yet to provide a timeframe for the offer process. ($1 = 0.3028 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
