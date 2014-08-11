FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's Americana Q2 net profit rises 8.7 pct
August 11, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Kuwait's Americana Q2 net profit rises 8.7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kuwait Food Co, which sells food products under the Americana brand name, reported an 8.7 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The company made a profit of 12.80 million dinars ($45.2 million) compared to 11.78 million dinars in the corresponding period of 2013, it said in a statement on Kuwait’s bourse. Total operating revenue rose 5.9 percent to 238.70 million dinars.

Americana, 67 percent owned by the Kharafi family, one of the largest merchant families in the Gulf Arab state, may be sold after the Kharafis hired investment bank Rothschild to explore a sale, sources told Reuters in April.

Founded in 1964 in Kuwait, Americana is a publicly traded group of companies based in the Middle East and North Africa, with interests in restaurants and packaged food. The company is a franchise operator in the region of restaurants including KFC and Pizza Hut, owned by Yum Brands. (1 US dollar = 0.2832 Kuwaiti dinar) (Reporting by Azza El Arabi; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

