Trading in shares of Kuwait's Americana halted pending statement from company
May 29, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Trading in shares of Kuwait's Americana halted pending statement from company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s stock market on Sunday suspended trading in the shares of Kuwait Food Co (Americana) pending a statement from the company.

Trading on the Kuwaiti bourse opens at 0600 GMT.

The statement from the exchange did not provide further details.

Americana’s major shareholder, Kuwait’s billionaire al-Kharafi family, on Feb. 4 said it had signed an initial agreement to sell their holding to Adeptio Group subject to due diligence and approvals from Americana’s board and regulatory authorities. (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Celine Aswad)

