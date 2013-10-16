FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Airlines to add flights to Asia from Dallas/Forth Worth
#Market News
October 16, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

American Airlines to add flights to Asia from Dallas/Forth Worth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - American Airlines on Wednesday said it plans to add nonstop flights to Hong Kong and Shanghai from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport next year.

AMR Corp’s American, which hopes to exit bankruptcy protection by merging with US Airways Group and forming the world’s biggest carrier, said it would operate Boeing 777 planes on the flights to the Asian cities.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in August challenging the proposed merger with US Airways, saying it would lead to higher prices. A federal trial in the case is set to begin on Nov. 25.

