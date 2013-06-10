American Air, US Airways set leadership of merged carrier

June 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines parent AMR Corp and US Airways Group Inc, which are merging to form the world’s largest carrier, on Monday said Scott Kirby of US Airways would be president of the new company.

Management of the merged company would include executives from both airlines. Derek Kerr, current chief financial officer of US Airways, would assume that role at the combined company, which would be based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, where AMR is now headquartered..

The merger is expected to close later this year, subject to various approvals.