American Airlines plans to hire 1,500 pilots
September 30, 2013

American Airlines plans to hire 1,500 pilots

Sept 30 (Reuters) - American Airlines plans to hire 1,500 new pilots over the next five years and has offered to recall all pilots who are currently furloughed, it said in a U.S. regulatory filing on Monday.

The AMR Corp unit, which has been operating under Chapter 11 protection since late 2011 and is looking to emerge from bankruptcy by merging with US Airways Group Inc, said it would start recruiting later in the fall.

“We are building a strong, competitive and profitable new American which will create more opportunity for our people,” AMR Chief Executive Officer Tom Horton said in a message to staff that was included in the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Horton added that the carrier was still open to talks to settle the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit seeking to block the merger with US Airways. A federal judge will hear the case without a jury in November and decide whether the deal can go forward.

