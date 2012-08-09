FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
President of American Airlines pilots union resigns
August 9, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

President of American Airlines pilots union resigns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The president of the union that represents pilots at American Airlines has resigned after members soundly rejected a tentative contract from the bankrupt carrier.

David Bates said in a letter to the pilots on Thursday that he agreed to resign late Wednesday at the request of the board of the Allied Pilots Association.

Rank-and-file pilots turned down American’s last and final contract offer on Wednesday, with 61 percent of those that voted, or 4,600, opposing, and 2,935 in favor. Pilots could face stricter terms should the judge overseeing American’s bankruptcy now allow the airline to end its current contract with the union .

“Although I believe that ratifying the tentative agreement would have been the best course for our pilot group, the majority of our pilots signaled their preference for taking a different path,” Bates said in his letter.

“Given these circumstances, I concluded that continuing to serve as your president was not in the interests of the pilots I have been charged with representing.”

Bruce Hicks, a spokesman for AMR Corp’s American Air, declined to comment.

