American Airlines parent AMR posts wider loss
October 17, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

American Airlines parent AMR posts wider loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - American Airlines parent AMR Corp reported a wider net loss for the third quarter on Wednesday, as it took charges tied to worker severance costs and its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.

The company, which sought U.S. bankruptcy protection last November, said its net loss came to $238 million, or 71 cents a share, compared with a loss of $162 million, or 48 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding reorganization costs and other special items, AMR said it had a profit of $110 million.

