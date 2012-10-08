FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Air revenue rose in September despite canceled flights
#Market News
October 8, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

American Air revenue rose in September despite canceled flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - American Airlines on Monday said unit revenue, a widely watched airline measure of performance, rose 4 percent last month but was held back as customers grappled with flight delays and cancellations.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile, or unit revenue, rose 4 percent in September from a year earlier. The unit of AMR Corp, which filed for Chapter 11 protection last November, said absent operational issues from the flight disruptions, the improvement in unit revenue would have been 0.4 point higher.

In recent weeks, bankrupt American has canceled hundreds of flights, citing increased pilot maintenance reports and sick leave usage. The pilots union, with which American is currently negotiating a labor contract, has said it has called no work action at the bankrupt carrier.

