CORRECTED-American Eagle says parent to seek other carriers to fly new jets
February 13, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-American Eagle says parent to seek other carriers to fly new jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Fabregas in second paragraph)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Feb 13 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group will start looking for other regional carriers to operate new regional jets from Embraer after pilot union leaders at the carrier’s American Eagle Airlines unit on Wednesday rejected a proposed labor contract, the president of the regional unit said in a note to staff on Thursday.

Pedro Fabregas, president of American Eagle, added in the note that he has “no reason to believe American will offer us new large regional jet flying after these unsuccessful negotiations.” Still, he said American Eagle Airlines had a strong ground handling business and was not planning to shut down.

