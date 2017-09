BRIEF-Virgin America CEO: IPO could occur later this year

March 5 (Reuters) - Virgin America: * In interview, Virgin America CEO David Cush says carrier is interested in gates at Chicago O‘Hare airport that American Airlines is required to divest under merger accord with US Justice Department * Virgin America CEO says carrier looking at going public in late third quarter

or fourth quarter, depending on market factors * Virgin America CEO says carrier has not seen any impact on its ability to

recruit pilots in light of concerns cited by some regional airlines