BRIEF-American Airlines announces private Offering Of enhanced equipment trust certificates
November 21, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-American Airlines announces private Offering Of enhanced equipment trust certificates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - American Airlines: * American Airlines- private offering of pass through certificates, series

2013-2b (class b certificates) in the aggregate face amount of about $512

million * American Airlines- class b certificates will represent interest in assets of

trust which will hold certain equipment notes to be issued by American * American Airlines-proceeds from issuance of equipment notes are expected to

be used by American to pay fees and expenses relating to offering * Source text for Eikon *

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
