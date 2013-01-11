American Airlines wants more time to file bankruptcy plan

Jan 11 (Reuters) - American Airlines parent AMR Corp asked a court on Friday for more time to file a restructuring plan as part of its exit from bankruptcy.

American wants to submit the plan on April 1, twenty days later than the current March 11 deadline, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.

It would be the fifth extension granted to the company since it filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2011.

The case is AMR Corp., 11-15463, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York.