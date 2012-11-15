FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AMR chief updates creditors on U.S. Airways talks - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 3:45 AM / 5 years ago

AMR chief updates creditors on U.S. Airways talks - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of bankrupt AMR Corp , parent of American Airlines, told creditors that a merger with US Airways Group Inc would need to result in creditors receiving a large share of equity in a combined airline for a deal to proceed, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Chief Executive Tom Horton made the comments as part of an update on merger discussions during a gathering of the airline’s official creditors committee, which holds sway over how AMR will exit bankruptcy, the Journal reported, citing people close to the discussions.

AMR declared bankruptcy last November. The company has said it must save more than $1 billion in labor costs to become profitable.

Horton expects American Airlines creditors to receive more than 70 percent of the shares of a combined airline, the people told the paper.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.