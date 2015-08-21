FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Airlines credit union illegally debited accounts - ruling
August 21, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

American Airlines credit union illegally debited accounts - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Airlines Federal Credit Union violated Massachusetts state and federal law when it took money out of customers’ savings accounts to pay separate credit card debt, a federal judge ruled.

In an order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock rejected the credit union’s argument that the deductions were authorized by credit card documents, saying the lender’s “boilerplate language” fell short of complying with consumer protection laws. The credit union customers are represented by the Legg Law Firm and Phillips & Garcia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1J9EWgP

