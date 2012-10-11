FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Air pares flight schedule through November first half
#Market News
October 11, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

American Air pares flight schedule through November first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - AMR Corp’s American Airlines, which has canceled hundreds of flights for September and October citing increased aircraft maintenance reports and pilot sick usage, said on Thursday that it planned to continue flight reductions through the first half of November.

The carrier, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year, said in a staff memo that it was cutting its flight schedule through the first part of November by 1 percent to give it more time to return operations to a normal pattern. American said the move would not affect holiday travel.

“We are encouraged by the improvements we are seeing in some of the performance metrics we use to measure our operation, with some showing better trends than others,” the company said in the memo. “However, overall, we are not yet back to the levels our customers deserve and expect from American.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
