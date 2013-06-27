FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AMR Corp CEO expects a profitable second quarter
June 27, 2013 / 9:37 PM / in 4 years

AMR Corp CEO expects a profitable second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - American Airlines parent AMR Corp which plans to merge with US Airways Group Inc to form the world’s biggest carrier, said it expected to report a second-quarter profit for the first time since 2007.

American Airlines, the third-largest U.S. carrier by traffic, has renegotiated plane leases, cut management and support staff and frozen pension plans to lower costs since filing for Chapter 11 protection in November 2011.

"We expect to report a strong, profitable second quarter - our first since 2007", Chief Executive Tom Horton said on Thursday in a letter addressed to employees and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (r.reuters.com/ced39t)

Shares of the company were up 1 percent at $4.03 after markets closed. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
