Flight attendants at American take step toward combining unions

June 9 (Reuters) - Unions representing flight attendants at American Airlines Group filed a petition with a federal labor agency on Monday seeking to have a single union named to represent the company’s 24,000 flight attendants following the merger of AMR Corp and US Airways last year.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) said that it and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA) filed a joint petition with the U.S. National Mediation Board.

The filing is expected to lead to certification of APFA, which represents workers at the former AMR Corp, as the representative for all flight attendants at American Airlines Group. US Airways flight attendants, represented by the AFA, approved an agreement to be represented by the APFA in February.

“APFA has informed the National Mediation Board that we wish to be the representative of the combined work group,” Laura Glading, APFA president, said in an emailed message to members on Monday. “AFA has informed the National Mediation Board that it will not seek to be the representative.”

Separately, American Airlines on Monday reported that an important revenue measure will likely rise more than it previously forecast in the second quarter.

The carrier said it now expects unit revenue, which is also known as passenger revenue per available seat mile, to rise 5 percent to 7 percent in the period, compared with the 4 percent to 6 percent increase it outlined last month. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Leslie Adler)