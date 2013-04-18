INTERVIEW-AMR chief confident network outage won't recur

April 18 (Reuters) - AMR Corp Chief Executive Thomas Horton said American Airlines “has a high degree of confidence” that Tuesday’s computer network outage that led American to cancel hundreds of flights won’t recur.

Horton said American understands the cause of outage, has ruled out external threats and continues to investigate the issue.

The outage “was unrelated to the merger” planned with US Airways Group Inc, Horton said in an interview. “It was a unique event and we do not expect that to recur.”

The merger with US Airways is expected to close in the third quarter, pending various approvals. The new American Airlines would be the world’s largest carrier.

Horton, who took over AMR’s top job when American filed for Chapter 11 protection in late 2011, also said declining fuel prices were a positive for American and the airline industry.

He said the carrier has seen some soft demand this month but added May and June look slightly better than last year. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)