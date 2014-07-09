CORRECTED-American Airlines adjusts outlook for key revenue measure

(Corrects headline and lead to say company has moderated, not boosted, its growth forecast. Adds June forecast in second paragraph to show that the most recent previous outlook by the company was in June, not in April.)

July 9 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group slightly moderated its growth forecast on Wednesday for an important revenue measure for the second quarter, which is typically a strong period for carriers.

Unit revenue, also known as passenger revenue per available seat mile, is expected to grow between 5.5 percent and 6.5 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, American said in a statement. At the higher end of that range, that forecast is a touch lower than the company’s outlook in June, which called for a rise of 5 percent to 7 percent.

In April, American had expected unit revenue growth of 4 percent to 6 percent in the three months through June.

Recent profit warnings from European airlines have raised concern about demand trends and pummeled share prices.

Last week, Delta Air Lines said unit revenue for June grew less than it had forecast, citing lower business demand to Latin America during the World Cup soccer tournament and capacity increases that hurt ticket prices.