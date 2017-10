Jan 16 (Reuters) - American Airlines parent AMR Corp on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter profit against a year-earlier loss, aided by cost-cutting from its bankruptcy restructuring.

Net income was $262 million, or 69 cents a share, compared with a loss of $1.1 billion, or $3.27 a share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue eased 0.3 percent to $5.9 billion.