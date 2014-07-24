FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Airlines declares 1st dividend since 1980 as profit rises
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

American Airlines declares 1st dividend since 1980 as profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday it will pay its first dividend since 1980 and buy back stock as it reported higher second-quarter earnings.

American, the largest airline by traffic, formed from the late-2013 merger of US Airways and AMR Corp, declared a dividend of 10 cents a share for shareholders of record Aug. 4. American also said it planned a $1 billion share repurchase program and would make additional pension contributions.

The carrier reported net income rose to $864 million, or $1.17 a diluted share, from $220 million, or 79 cents a share, a year earlier, when the company was not merged.

On a combined basis, American said net profit excluding charges was $1.5 billion, compared with $681 million for the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

