FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Airlines says for Q2 expects to pay between $1.88-$1.93 per gallon of mainline jet fuel
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Airlines says for Q2 expects to pay between $1.88-$1.93 per gallon of mainline jet fuel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes typos in the headline)

July 10 (Reuters) - July 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines Inc: * American airlines - for second quarter 2015, expects to pay average of between $1.88 and $1.93 per gallon of mainline jet fuel * American airlines - 2015 total system capacity is expected to be up approximately 1 percent versus 2014 * American airlines - third quarter and fourth quarter casm increased from

previous guidance * American airlines - full year domestic capacity expected to be up about 1

percent to 2 percent year-over-year * American airlines - ”cargo revenue has decreased from previous guidance due

to lower yields on international freight” * American airlines - in 2015, expects to take delivery of 75 mainline aircraft

- SEC filing * American airlines - sees full year international capacity is expected to be

up approximately 1 percent versus 2014 * American airlines -in 2015, the company expects to increase its regional

fleet size by 21 crj900 aircraft and 29 E175 aircraft - SEC filing * American airlines - in 2015, expects to retire 104 aircraft; company has

reclassified 13 aircraft from temporarily stored to permanently retired * American airlines - in 2015, expects to increase regional fleet size by 21

crj900 aircraft and 29 E175 aircraft * American airlines - in 2015, expects to remove and place in temporary storage

21 erj140 aircraft and retire 9 crj-200 and 1 dash 8-100 aircraft * American airlines - American Airlines to retire one extra Boeing co 757

aircraft in 2015 than previously forecast * Source text for Eikon: 1.usa.gov/1J8lvCj * Further company coverage [AAL.O AAMRQA.UL] (u)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.