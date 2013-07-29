American Airlines airplane blows tires after landing

July 29 (Reuters) - An American Airlines Boeing 737 carrying 137 passengers and a crew of five blew two tires upon landing at O‘Hare International Airport on Monday, and no one was injured, the carrier said.

Two tires on the left main landing gear blew out when Flight 810 landed in Chicago from Reno, Nevada, American spokeswoman Mary Frances Fagan said.

Passengers were evacuated from the plane with a portable staircase and taken to the terminal on a bus.

Maintenance staff changed the tires. Fagan said the plane was due to be put back in service after being checked out.