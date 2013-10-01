FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge in airline fight says no to Justice Department stay
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 7:07 PM / 4 years ago

Judge in airline fight says no to Justice Department stay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Justice Department’s fight with American Airlines and US Airways over whether the two carriers can merge received a blow as a judge rejected a request from the government for a delay in the case.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly turned down the request in a brief order issued on Tuesday. The delay had been requested because of the government shutdown.

The Justice Department and several states sued on Aug. 13 to stop the merger, saying the deal to create the world’s biggest carrier would lead to higher fares and stifle competition.

The case at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia is No. 1:13-cv-1236.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.