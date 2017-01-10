FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Canadian apparel maker Gildan wins auction to buy American Apparel
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 7 months ago

Canadian apparel maker Gildan wins auction to buy American Apparel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc said it had won a bankruptcy auction to buy U.S. fashion retailer American Apparel for about $88 million in cash.

The deal is subject to approval from a bankruptcy court on Thursday, the company said.

Under the deal, Gildan will acquire the intellectual property rights related to the American Apparel brand and certain manufacturing equipment. The company , however, will not buy any of the 110 American Apparel retail stores.

Reuters reported late on Monday that Gildan had won the auction, which also attracted other bidders such as California-based apparel maker Next Level.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC is acting as Gildan's financial adviser, while Sullivan and Cromwell LLP are providing legal advice. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

