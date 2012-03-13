UPDATE 1-American Apparel replaces credit facility

* Says no more going concern doubts

* Secures new credit line from Crystal Financial for $80 mln

* Credit line replaces BofA’s $75 mln credit facility

March 13 (Reuters) - American Apparel Inc has secured a new credit line from George Soros-backed Crystal Financial and the retailer said there was no longer any substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

The new $80 million, three-year credit facility will replace and expand a $75 million credit line from Bank of America .

“We wanted to replace our existing senior credit facility with a long-term facility at commercially appropriate rates with additional capacity,” Chief Finance Officer John Luttrell said in a statement.

American Apparel, known for its racy advertising and brightly colored T-shirts, has struggled with problems ranging from a long-running sales slump and financial instability to controversies associated with its Chief Executive Dov Charney.

The company also said it amended and extended the maturity of its second lien credit facility with Lion Capital, LLP and affiliates by two years to December 31, 2015.

In December, the casual clothes retailer had said that it was looking to pay off chief creditor Lion Capital and was eyeing profits by 2013.

The Los Angeles-based company’s shares, which have lost about a third of their value in nearly a year, closed at $1.02 on Tuesday on the American Stock Exchange.