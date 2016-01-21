FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge to rule Monday on American Apparel bankruptcy exit plan
January 21, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 2 years ago

Judge to rule Monday on American Apparel bankruptcy exit plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge will rule on Monday on a plan to bring teen retailer American Apparel out of bankruptcy under the control of hedge funds or give former chief executive Dov Charney a chance to finance a competing plan.

American Apparel Inc filed for bankruptcy in October and last month Charney and two investment funds presented a competing takeover plan that was rejected by the company’s board.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon in Wilmington, Delaware said at the end of two days of testimony he would rule Monday at 11 a.m. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Sandra Maler)

