Aug 29 (Reuters) - American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc said it named David Dauch for the top job at the U.S. auto parts supplier from Sept. 1.

David Dauch would succeed his father Richard Dauch, who founded the company in 1994.

Richard Dauch would become executive chairman of the company’s board.

Shares of the company closed at $10.91 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.