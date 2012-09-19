FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Axle CEO sees M&A opportunity in Europe
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

American Axle CEO sees M&A opportunity in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The European auto industry’s problems present an opportunity for American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc to acquire distressed assets that could boost its expertise in the next generation of technology, Chief Executive David Dauch said on Wednesday.

“If there’s a way to expand our presence in Europe that strengthens our brand, we’ll do it,” said Dauch, who has been CEO of the U.S. auto parts supplier since Sept. 1, succeeding his father Richard Dauch, who founded the company in 1994.

Dauch was speaking on the sidelines of an event held by the Detroit Economic Club.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.