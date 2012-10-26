FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Axle posts loss on debt refinancing costs
October 26, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

American Axle posts loss on debt refinancing costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts supplier American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc reported a quarterly loss, hurt by debt refinancing and redemption costs of $10.1 million.

The company reported a net loss of $8.2 million, or 11 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $22.6 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8.5 percent to $702.9 million.

Shares of the company were down marginally at $11.53 before the bell after closing at $11.59 on Thursday.

