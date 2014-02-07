FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Axle's quarterly revenue rises 13 percent
February 7, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

American Axle's quarterly revenue rises 13 percent

Feb 7 (Reuters) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to higher demand for auto parts.

The company reported net income of $29.8 million, or 39 cents per share, for the fourth quarter.

American Axle posted net income of $319.9 million, or $4.21 per share, a year earlier due to a $337.5 million tax benefit.

The company, which got about three-quarters of its revenue from General Motors Co in 2012, said non-GM sales rose 37 percent to $280.1 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

