Auto parts maker American Axle's revenue rises 2 pct
February 12, 2016 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Auto parts maker American Axle's revenue rises 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in North American light vehicle production.

The company’s net income rose to $62.9 million, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $13.2 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

American Axle, which gets about three-quarters of its revenue from General Motors Co, said non-GM sales rose to $323.5 million from $317.2 million.

Total net sales rose to $958.4 million from $939.5 million

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

