American Century must face lawsuit over 401(k) plan - ruling

Financial services firm American Century Investment Management will have to face a lawsuit accusing it of putting high-fee, in-house funds in its workers' 401(k) plans, a federal judge in Kansas City, Missouri has ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Greg Kays rejected American Century’s motion to dismiss the proposed class action, saying plaintiffs adequately alleged that the company violated its fiduciary duty by not investigating lower-fee alternatives.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2muY0Uh