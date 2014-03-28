FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Eagle pilots reject labor contract seeking concessions
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

American Eagle pilots reject labor contract seeking concessions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Pilots at American Eagle Airlines, a unit of American Airlines Group, on Friday voted down a 10-year labor contract that included concessions in exchange for a pledge to assign new, larger regional jets to the carrier, their union said.

The Air Line Pilots Association union, which represents American Eagle’s more than 2,700 pilots, said 92 percent of eligible pilots cast ballots and that 70 percent voted against ratification.

In a statement, the union said concessions that included pay freezes and increased healthcare costs were too much for pilots who had already made concessions when American was in bankruptcy last year.

American Airlines became the world’s largest carrier when it merged with US Airways in December. It has raised the possibility of placing the Embraer jets with another regional carrier should American Eagle’s pilots not approve the labor pact.

American Eagle, which plans to change its name to Envoy, is one of a number of carriers that operate regional flights for American. It has more than 14,000 workers. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Sophie Hares)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.