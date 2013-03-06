American Eagle profit rises, but sales outlook weak

March 6 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc on Wednesday reported a higher profit for the holiday quarter, helped by fewer markdowns, but the teen clothing retailer gave a weak sales forecast for the current quarter, citing a tough economy and unfavorable weather.

Net income for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 2 rose to $94.8 million, or 47 cents per share, from $51.3 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier. Same-store sales rose 4 percent.

The company, which competes with Aeropostale Inc and Abercrombie & Fitch Co, said it expected same-store sales this quarter to fall by a “mid-single-digit” percentage range.