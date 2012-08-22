FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Eagle Outfitters takes hit from closing kid's unit
August 22, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

American Eagle Outfitters takes hit from closing kid's unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc posted a smaller quarterly profit as it took a hit from the closing of its underperforming children’s business.

The company, expected to be a winner this back-to-school shopping season with teens, has been able to change clothing lines faster and keep up with its younger clientele’s fast- changing tastes in fashion, something rivals such as Aeropostale Inc and Abercrombie & Fitch Co are still struggling to do.

For the second quarter that ended July 28, American Eagle earned $19.03 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with $19.7 million, or 10 cents a share last year.

Its sales rose 11 percent to $739.7 million.

The company’s shares closed at $20.83 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
