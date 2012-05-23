FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Eagle Outfitters profit rises
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

American Eagle Outfitters profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc posted a bigger quarterly profit as its new line of clothes generated more sales despite fewer discounts.

The company, which said last week it would exit its underperforming children’s business and name a new finance chief, earned $39.7 million, or 20 cents a share for the quarter ended April 28, compared with $28.3 million, or 14 cents a share in the same period last year.

The retailer, whose prices are between those of high-end rival Abercrombie & Fitch Co and more affordable Aeropostale Inc, said earlier first-quarter sales rose 18 percent to $719 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.