May 21 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc’s quarterly profit slumped 86 percent as it struggles to attract shoppers amid intense competition and weak demand.

The company’s net income fell to $3.87 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 3 from $27.98 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 4.9 percent to $646.1 million. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)