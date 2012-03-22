FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-AEP to retire fewer coal-fired units than planned
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-AEP to retire fewer coal-fired units than planned

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - American Electric Power said it will retire fewer coal-fired plants than it had anticipated last year, as it seeks approval to modify an 800-megawatt (MW) plant instead of shutting it down.

The power company said it plans to retire 11 coal-fueled units with a total power generation capacity of more than 4,600 MW to comply with strict emission norms laid down by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Last year, it had said it would retire 6,000 MW of coal-fired generation to comply with the rules. Rivals FirstEnergy and Duke Energy had also announced major coal closures.

AEP said its new estimate differed from last year’s as it has already closed down a 450-MW unit in February and has decided to seek regulatory approval in Kentucky to retrofit the Big Sandy unit 2 with emission control equipment.

“We continue to have serious concerns about the potential impact these plant retirements - and retirements of generation announced by other utilities - will have on the reliability of the electricity grid,” the Columbus, Ohio-based company said, adding that enough new capacity is not being built up to compensate for the retirements.

AEP shares were trading up 2 cents at $38.25 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.