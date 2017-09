June 9 (Reuters) - Aubrey McClendon’s American Energy Partners LLP said an affiliate would acquire about 63,000 net acres of production leases in Texas’s Permian Basin from Enduring Resources LLC for $2.5 billion.

McClendon started American Energy about a year ago after he was pushed out as chief executive of Chesapeake Energy Corp . (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)